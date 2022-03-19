TN Budget: North Chennai youth get new sports complex

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what may be seen as a boost to North Chennai’s sporting spirit, the government in the budget announced a modern sports complex in RK Nagar at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said infrastructure for volleyball, badminton, basketball, boxing, kabbadi, and a modern gym would be set up at North Chennai, which is renowned for its sporting talent.

C Latha, secretary of TN Athletic Association, said, “In North Chennai you can find many children and youth using any open space available to them for playing. This part of Chennai also lacks sporting infrastructure compared to other parts. A sports complex would bring all sports-enthusiasts under a single roof.” M Nagarathinam, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, told TNIE that many youth in North Chennai have an innate talent for sports, especially football and boxing.