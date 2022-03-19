STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN Budget: North Chennai youth get new sports complex

In what may be seen as a boost to North Chennai’s sporting spirit, the government in the budget announced a modern sports complex in RK Nagar at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

(Representational Photo)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what may be seen as a boost to North Chennai’s sporting spirit, the government in the budget announced a modern sports complex in RK Nagar at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said infrastructure for volleyball, badminton, basketball, boxing, kabbadi, and a modern gym would be set up at North Chennai, which is renowned for its sporting talent.

C Latha, secretary of TN Athletic Association, said, “In North Chennai you can find many children and youth using any open space available to them for playing. This part of Chennai also lacks sporting infrastructure compared to other parts. A sports complex would bring all sports-enthusiasts under a single roof.” M Nagarathinam, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, told TNIE that many youth in North Chennai have an innate talent for sports, especially football and boxing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Budget sports complex North Chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp