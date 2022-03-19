Will TN hit new pay dirt with Chennai’s Outer Ring Road corridor?

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The 62-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor skirting the city will open for large-scale commercial development as the State government on Friday announced its nod for the same along the 50m-wide strip of land abutting it.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which owns the 50m strip abutting ORR on the eastern side along the entire stretch of about 270 hectares, is preparing a grid of road network plan for all the villages along the corridor. It has proposals to pool the parcels of land that are contiguous to this strip to plan large scale housing, industrial and commercial developments, factoring in the demand and advantage of quick access the road provides.

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m, in which 50m is being used for road development (25 m for each carriageway). The 22m strip of land between the left and right carriageways is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50m-wide strip on the eastern side of ORR is reserved for commercial development.

A Shankar, chief operating officer (Strategic Consulting and Valuation), JLL West Asia, said the areas along the ORR have huge potential for development as economic hubs, which, in turn, will generate employment. “It will ease connectivity with fast development in newer areas such as Pattabiram (Tidel Park) and the existing areas of Tirumudivakkam and Ennore with industrial and warehousing development,” he said. “In order to have a balanced development, the government has to focus on bringing in more social infrastructure in these regions, which will trigger more people to move in to them and enhance development potential,” he added.

Padam Dugar, president, Credai-Chennai, earlier told TNIE that the body has recommended opening the ORR and added that the stretch would become a real link road between the harbour and the airport. He also stated that Credai would work with the government to ensure the best investment opportunities along the ORR.

What is proposed

Vandalur to Mudichur stretch

Integrated residential township (20-30 acres)

Recreational zone around Vandalur lake (5-10 acres)

Mudichur to Kundrathur stretch

Cluster of wayside amenities (6-7 acres)

Industrial housing (10-15 acres)

Kundrathur to Poonamallee stretch

MICE (30-40 acres)

Integrated mixed use township (40 - 50 acres)

Racing circuit (250 - 300 acres)

Poonamallee to Nemilichery stretch

Sipcot industrial park (250 - 500 acres)

Nemilichery to Morai stretch

Knowledge hub and Centre of Excellence (10-15 acres)

Morai to Red Hills stretch

l Centralised Disaster Management Unit (6 acres)

Red Hills to Arumandai stretch

l Lithium industrial park (200-300 acres)

Kandigai to Minjur stretch

l Solid waste management plant (60 - 70 acres)