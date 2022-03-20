STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rehabilitated juvenile Olive Ridley turtles return to ocean

The turtles received intensive medical care at the foundation’s rehabilitation and rescue centre in Neelankarai.

Published: 20th March 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and PCCF Shekhar Kumar Niraj release the turtles | EXPRESS

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After spending nearly two years in rehabilitation, two Olive Ridley turtles ‘Paras’ and ‘May’, who had been found grievously injured, swam back into the ocean. They were released 7 km off Neelankarai coast on Saturday near a rock formation.

TREE Foundations’ Sea Turtle Protection Force, which assists the forest department with turtle conservation, had rescued both turtles. On March 2, 2020, Paras, around 4-6 years old, was found stranded off Vettuvankeni Beach in a dehydrated condition with her front flipper chopped off. Two months later, May, around 5-7 years old, was rescued from Injambakkam Beach with a head injury.  

The turtles received intensive medical care at the foundation’s rehabilitation and rescue centre in Neelankarai. Supraja Dharani, founder of TREE Foundation, said both turtles recovered and were certified fit by veterinarians. “Every year, we rescue and rehabilitate injured turtles. This year, too, we received turtles with flipper injuries, carapace injuries, extreme dehydration and entanglement in fishing nets and buoys. Our rehab centre is run with permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden. We are looking out for land for permanent centre near an estuary.” 

Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and Shekhar Kumar Niraj, PCCF and member secretary of Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, jointly released the turtles. 

‘Back where she belongs’
Referring to Paras, whose flipper was chopped-off, Addl Chief Secy Supriya Sahu said despite the challenges she might face, her life belongs in the ocean

