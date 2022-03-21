STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation school students to get free sanitary napkins under Nirbhaya Fund

The move is expected to benefit over 20,000 students of corporation’s schools’ total strength of 25,474 girls in classes VI-XII. 

Published: 21st March 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students in a joyful mood after appearing for the Intermediate examination at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Thursday

(File Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai corporation is to supply free sanitary napkins for corporation school students of classes VI-XII. Under the initiative ‘Kanniyam’,  to promote menstrual hygiene management in corporation schools, Rs 4.5 crore has been allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Each student who requires sanitary napkins, will be provided with 10 napkins every month under the scheme. The move is expected to benefit over 20,000 students of corporation’s schools’ total strength of 25,474 girls in classes VI-XII. 

“Menstruating students may collect up to 10 sanitary napkins each from their teachers every month. There will also be additional boxes in the toilet blocks for those who may need immediate access to them,” said a corporation official. The school toilets will have five packs (50 sanitary napkins) for emergencies.

Apart from looking to promote menstrual hygiene and reproductive health, the initiative also looks to create awareness on safe disposal practices. While the pads will be provided in eco-friendly pouches to the students, labelled oxo-biodegradable bags will be available at the toilet blocks to safely dispose of used napkins. Since this initiative is also expected to throw up a considerable waste load, an estimated 26.5 lakh pads a year, a safe and systematic disposal mechanism will be in place, said officials.

To oversee the process of supplying and disposing of sanitary napkins, 16 women personnel- one for every 10 schools will be deployed and they will report to the corporation education department. The city corporation has now floated tenders for this initiative and the initiative will start once tender is finalised.

According to corporation officials, it has been strictly specified that the napkins should be of the highest quality to prevent any leakages or discomfort for a minimum of six hours and to follow specifications under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). 

The corporation has 281 schools of which 159 are middle, high and higher secondary schools and the initiative also involves an awareness component that focuses on understanding changes during puberty, knowing the biology around menstruation, normalising menstruation and conquering myth and misconceptions, breaking silence around it and dealing with pain and nutrition associated with menstruation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
menstrual hygiene menstrual product
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp