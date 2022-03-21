Hands on for heritage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Behind the increasing knowledge of the rich heritage and history of Tamil Nadu are several hands that dedicate their lives to the field. Like those of V Vedachalam, whose work in the field of archaeology and epigraphy has created big tides. To honour his achievements and celebrate their eighth anniversary, Friends of Heritage Sites felicitated the archaeologist and epigraphist on FoHS Day 2022 this Saturday at Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden. The collective brought together several heritage enthusiasts to “consolidate conservation of ecology in relation to heritage monuments and natural heritage sites in India.”

The event was attended by chief guest K Sridharan, retired deputy superintending archaeologist, State Arch; felicitator V Selvakumar, professor; and K Amarnath Ramkrishna, archaeologist. A renowned scholar of Tamil history, Vedachalam has played a crucial role in discovering and interpreting several archaic Tamil inscriptions. Furthermore, his explorations have unearthed rare sculptures and temples.

Most recently, his role in the identification of the site of Keezhadi for excavation has written a new chapter in Tamil history, mentioned FoHS secretary, Chitra Gopinath. Apart from this, his heritage walks and authored books provide awareness to the community. Following president Sharmila Ganesan’s speech and chief guest address, the FoHS Award 2022 was presented to Vedachalam in the presence of representatives from Anicut Capital. “I don’t do work to receive awards. We need to do something for society and take archaeology to common people and students.

That has always been my goal. We have conducted 300 heritage walks for this purpose. I conduct classes for students on epigraphy and introduction to archaeology as well. Several on-the-spot programmes are also hosted by us. Because of this, compared to other states, there is a lot more awareness about archaeology, culture and excavation epigraphy in Tamil Nadu,” Vedachalam shared with CE.

The emphasis on community involvement is something he shares with Sharmila, who gives us a rundown on the eight years in the bag. “We thought FoHS Day should be a landmark event where we bring in people who have been supporting us and also recognising the scholars and experts. Vedachalam has been with us right from day one. Our association with him goes back a long way and he is an amazing achiever. His experience is beyond comparison and we wanted to recognise that. He has taken up the mission to take (heritage) to the next generation. In the last three years, he has published five books,” she said.

Upon receiving the award, the archaeologist shared his memorable experiences and discoveries with the audience. Amarnath later took the dais to share his experiences with Vedeachalam at Keezhadi. Alongside the felicitation, the event hosted talks and speeches uncovering Aiyanar worship through the eyes of inscriptions and sculptures by Sridharan, and folk deities from historical and anthropological perspectives by Selvakumar.