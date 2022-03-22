Is Chennai really safe for women? Question arises amid growing incidents of harassment at public spaces

Sahaya Novinston Lobo and KV Navya By

CHENNAI: As 23-year-old Vibha (name changed) walks towards the bus stop from her house, three men stare at her and whisper under their breath. She uncomfortably adjusts her top, continues to walk and finds a seat in the bus. Now, a man squeezes in and rubs against her.

Twenty minutes of ordeal later, her stop finally arrives. Another man is now following her till her destination. Sweating profusely, she takes longer strides.

What looks like a scene straight out of a movie, is what women often undergo in public spaces in Chennai, lauded for being one of the safest metropolis. But, how safe is it really?

According to a 2019 study on women safety in public spaces in Chennai by AWARE, an NGO working towards women safety, 71 per cent of the respondents agreed that women are at risk of being groped or subjected to other forms of physical harassment on public transport.

And, 60 per cent of them agreed women are at risk of being verbally harassed when using public transport.

“People think Tamil Nadu is safe, purely based on comparison with North Indian cities. Contrary to data on crimes against women, there is so much resistance in opening up and admitting the ground reality. Most women feel unsafe when taking public transport. Some reported cases of assault and molestation in cabs and autos. So, many prefer to commute by their own vehicles,” said Sandhiyan Thilagavathy, founder, AWARE.

TNIE interacted with women from different sections of the society and most of them narrated horrific tales.

“It is impossible to get out of a crowded bus without getting molested. When I complained to the conductor once, he did not even bother to respond. Safety on buses is a big farce,” said M Chandralekha, a social worker.

Haritha Manohar, a postgraduate student said, “I was travelling alone in a train from Chennai to Coimbatore. In the middle of the night, I found a man slipping his hand inside the bedsheet. That was the last time I travelled by a train.”

Chennai officially recorded 576 crimes against women in 2020, 729 in 2019 and 761 in 2019.

The worst part is that the numbers do not indicate safety, but hesitancy to report.

Women helpline officials, police, NGOs and social activists say more than 70 per cent of the women do not report sexual harassment in public spaces including parks, restaurants, cinema halls, buses and trains.

Dedicated government helplines, 1091 and 181 too receive numerous calls everyday. According to official data, in 2020-21, 181 helpline received over 5,700 distress calls. The number of calls about harassment, violence, and domestic violence were 1,540, while the year before the number was 1,231.

“Currently, we are receiving on an average 500 calls per day, a number much higher when compared to last year. Majority of them are workplace harassment and sexual harassment-related calls. Though the victim narrates her ordeal, she is seldom ready to file a complaint. Most of them do not even flag the issue when it is happening,” said a counsellor.

What NGO study says

Nearly 70 per cent of the women disagree public transport is safe after dusk.

Women say they are at a higher risk of getting molested in crowded spaces.

45 per cent experienced verbal harassment (comments, noises, cat-calling).

83.7 per cent physical (deliberate touching, leaning/rubbing against , cornering, groping, or pinching.

50.8 per cent faced visual abuse (looks or gestures).

Measures women take while travelling alone

I always share my live location with a couple of friends, so they know about my whereabouts.

Riya Gupta, medical student in Chennai

I record videos and click photos while travelling and share it with my husband. While visiting isolated and not-so-lit places, I keep my phone upside down under my helmet so it keeps recording.

R Srividya, research assistant in Cuddalore

While walking back home late after work I make sure I am on a call with friends or family. I feel very unsafe travelling alone in public transport.

Aiswarya Ravi, a bank employee in Chengalpattu

I keep updating my family and friends when I travel alone.

Reena John Philip, private company employee in Coimbatore