CBI arrests Chennai Port Trust official for graft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant superintendent of Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in an ongoing investigation in the Rs 45 crore bank fraud case.CBI had registered the case on Juy 31, 2020 based on a complaint from Indian Bank, Zonal office-Chennai (North) against the branch manager of Indian Bank, Koyambedu Branch, and others allegations of cheating the bank.

“It was alleged that the accused in conspiracy with each other canvassed the bank and CP) for opening term deposits in the Koyembedu branch and accordingly 45 term deposits (FD) were created between March 2020 and May 2020. One of the accused allegedly impersonated himself as Deputy Director (Finance) of CPT and opened a fake current account in the name of CPT.After the receipt of investment from the CPT on every occasions, the bank created term deposit receipts (bond) against the said investment and the bond was received by the accused directly. The accused made duplicate bonds and submitted it to CPT,” a CBI release said.