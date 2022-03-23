STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai may get 8-km bridge to decongest port

Feasibility report being prepared for sea link proposal & likely to be taken up next month
 

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a busy day at the Chennai port | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai may soon have its own sea link similar to that of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. To decongest the Chennai Port, a feasibility report is being prepared for the 8-km bridge.Part of Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Programme, the sea link between Chennai Port to Manali Road - Thiruvottiyur Junction is slowly taking shape as the preliminary report has been submitted, according to a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official. The official added a full-fledged detailed project report is likely to be taken up next month.

On November 2, 2021, the project of augmenting Chennai Port to Eranavur was assigned to Aarvee Associates Architects. With the aim to ensure smooth movement of port-connected traffic, the project will have an elevated 7.60 km four-lane road with a median, in the sea, spanning the port entrance (Zero Gate - Km.0/000) to the next major road junction at Eranavur (Km. 7/538).

The project is crucial as major industrial establishments like Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Central Warehousing Corporation Ltd, Madras Fertilizers, Vichoor Industrial Estate, Ashok Leyland, Toshiba, Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd., SAIL Stockyard, etc., are located in the vicinity.

In 2001, a special purpose vehicle was formed comprising NHAI, the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Port Trust and Kamarajar Port (then Ennore Port Limited) to improve the four major roads connecting Chennai and Ennore Ports. Under the Ennore Manali Road Improvement Project, Ennore Expressway from Gate No 1 (Zero Gate) of Chennai Port, a length of 7.60 km was developed into a four-lane road with service roads on both sides.But, during the intervening two decades, the traffic volume and particularly the Chennai Port-bound container traffic increased. This then brought on unmanageable problems for the general traffic.

No more traffic woes
With an aim to ensure smooth movement of traffic, the project has an elevated 7.60 km four-lane road from the port entrance to the next junction at Eranavur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai Port
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp