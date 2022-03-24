Deer deaths on IIT-Madras campus not due to anthrax infection: TANUVAS

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mystery surrounding the recent deer deaths inside IIT-Madras is getting murkier with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), in an official communication, ruling out anthrax infection as the cause of death. Meanwhile, a monkey was found dead on the IIT-Madras campus, exhibiting similar symptoms of blood oozing out of natural openings.

Three deer were initially suspected to have died of anthrax and TANUVAS had instructed the forest department to not perform an autopsy on the carcasses and bury them in a pit not less than 6-8 feet deep, a protocol followed in anthrax cases. Moreover, officials from the forest department and IIT-Madras told TNIE on March 17 that at least one deer had died of anthrax.

Dr C Sreekumar, head of Department of Wildlife Science, Madras Veterinary College, sent the test reports to Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth on Tuesday evening. According to the report, accessed by TNIE, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, performed on the three deer samples (muzzle piece and blood stained sand), returned negative for anthrax genome.

According to sources, four deer were found dead on IIT-Madras campus between March 16 and 17, but a postmortem examination was performed only on one carcass. The examination revealed no sign of anthrax infection. The carcass, however, had seven kg of plastic inside its stomach.

Replying to an RTI application filed by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin, the forest department had said 77 animals died on IIT-Madras campus last year and another 18 died in January and February this year. The Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has asked the Chennai Wildlife Warden to investigate the cause of the large number of animal deaths, especially those of deer and blackbucks, on IIT-Madras campus.

Forest dept scratching head

The forest department, as of now, seems to not have an answer to the back-to-back animal deaths on the campus. The latest death of a monkey, the sample of which has been sent to TANUVAS for tests, has become a cause of worry as monkeys come in close contact with human beings on the campus.

Another issue is how ill-equipped the forest department is to deal with a possible disease outbreak. There is no qualified wildlife veterinarian available in the Chennai wildlife wing. In fact, there is no post as such. “The Guindy National Park veterinarian (who initially visited the IIT Madras, examined the carcasses, and suspected anthrax infection) is a private vet on contract with no experience in dealing with wild animals. This is a precarious situation,” an official source said.

Rs 20 crore spent on advanced wildlife institute a waste?

The State government has spent a whopping Rs 20 crore so far to build the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Vandalur specifically for the purpose of conducting studies on zoonotic transmissions and genome sequencing of emerging strains.

The institute was inaugurated in 2017 but has not carried out any appreciable work till date. The posts of two scientists are yet to be filled. Recently, a Divisional Bench of the Madras High Court questioned the State government’s lacklustre approach in strengthening the institute.

A cause for concern

The forest department seems to not have an answer to the back-to-back animal deaths. The latest death of a monkey has become a cause of worry as monkeys come in close contact with human beings on the campus