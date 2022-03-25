Footover bridges unsafe for women in Chennai

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: It was six months ago when a harrowing experience on the Thoraipakkam bridge changed my life forever, recounted 23-year-old Akshaya (name changed). “It was around 2 pm and I was in the middle of the foot overbridge (FOB). Two men blocked the narrow exit points and huge advertising hoardings on either side made it impossible for anybody to see me. I screamed as they groped me and managed to escape,” she said.

“Now I prefer crossing the road and jumping over the median, risking my life everyday, than using the FOB. That incident changed how I view my city,” said Akshaya breaking into tears. When TNIE visited 10 FOBs on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Saidapet and Royapettah, on Tuesday night, post 10 pm, not even one felt remotely safe. Broken liquor bottles, tipplers passed out with bottles by their side, some men involved in anti-social activities, zero illumination and an eerie silence, is what welcomed the reporter.

“If you intrude ‘their’ space, they get angry and do something to you. Cross the road or hire a cab. There are chances that you might not come out on the other side if you try crossing from this side,” the watchman near the entrance of the foot over bridge in New College Road warned.

Like he said, the FOB gates were latched and a man was found sleeping amid at least 20 bottles of alcohol and hundreds of cigarette butts. Just as a group was approaching from the other side with their share of bottles for a ‘party’ on the bridge, the reporter made a run for it.

Similar was the situation on all the FOBs along the IT Expressway. Anti-social elements frequent the place as early as 7 pm and stay till the morning, and not even one woman dares cross the road, said KK Selvan, a shopkeeper near the FOB in Thiruvanmiyur. “We warn them in case somebody takes the FOB. Recently, a girl came out screaming from the other side when a group of students tried following her on the bridge. It is a nightmare,” said Selvan.

Subways are no exception. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.85 crore and opened just two years ago, the subway connecting East and West Tambaram is a picture of apathy. With absolutely no illumination, public, especially women, hesitate to use it even during the daytime.

“Since the subway has no lights, people from Tambaram market and miscreants come here to drink and they break the bottles and leave them on the floor. Numerous incidents of groping have been reported here,” said R Sivani, a resident of Tambaram. Subways on Wall Tax Road, T Nagar, Chetpet, Thillaiganganagar, Palavanthangal, Perambur and Meenambakkam have remained breeding ground for abuse for years now. When contacted, police officials said they patrol vulnerable areas and only if somebody registers a complaint, action can be initiated. Eliminating hesitancy to report is the first step towards improving women safety.

