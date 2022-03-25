STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Zomato's 10-minute Instant delivery services break traffic rules? Chennai Police to seek clarification

The meeting will focus on the fact that delivery partners will be under immense pressure due to the time limit and could violate traffic rules.

Zomato
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police is planning to hold a meeting with officials of food aggregator Zomato in order to get clarifications about the newly introduced 10-minute delivery service called Zomato Instant, said a senior city police officer.

Officials of Zomato said the company has not received any summons yet and will plan their next course of action once they receive it.

A senior police officer said this will endanger lives of both delivery partners and common public.

CEO Deepinder Goyal said that under the new delivery system there will no penalty for delay nor any incentive for delivery partners.

Company said this new concept will come in select cities and will ensure a 10-minute delivery from their cloud-kitchen partners.

Goyal took to Twitter and explained about the 10-minute delivery after receiving backlash from social media users who were questioning the safety of delivery partners.

“No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries,” he said.

The food delivery platform will also be building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations.

Goyal said 10-minute delivery is as safe for its delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.

