Chennai woman IPS officer to head drug-busting unit

RV Ramya Bharati, an IPS officer and the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Chennai, went on a night patrol cycle ride on Thursday night.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

RV Ramya Bharati, IPS officer and the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Chennai, during her night patrol on Thursday night | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RV Ramya Bharati, an IPS officer and the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Chennai, went on a night patrol cycle ride on Thursday night. Accompanied by her personal security, she rode from 2.45 am to 4.15 am and travelled almost 9 km in North Chennai and surprised the police officers.

After pictures of the officer went viral, Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to Ramya Bharathi! I have ordered the DGP to reduce violence against women and ensure women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.” Meanwhile on Friday, Chennai police Commissioner appointed Ramya Bharati as a nodal officer for Drive Against Drugs. 

The officer started from Wallajah point and covered many areas including Muthusamy Bridge, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Esplanade Road, Kuralagam, NSC Bose Road, Mint junction, Wall Tax Road, Ennore High Road, RK Nagar and Thiruvottiyur High Road. Ramya Bharati examined the patrol vehicles and entered her visit in their ledger.

