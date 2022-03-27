STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption: DVAC plaint over bus shelter tenders

The NGO called for the cancellation of the tenders immediately and action against the officials involved.

Published: 27th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:10 AM

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based NGO, submitted a new complaint to DVAC alleging corruption in tenders floated for the construction and maintenance of 400 city corporation bus shelters in 2015. It alleged that the contracts were given to firms owned by close aides of SP Velumani, the then Municipal Administration Minister.The NGO called for the cancellation of the tenders immediately and action against the officials involved.

According to the complaint, the tenders, that were floated in eight packages, were awarded to three private companies - Shine Outdoor Advertising, Skyrams Outdoor Advertising, and Fine Arts Communications, all registered only six months before the tenders were floated.These companies were part of a network of shell companies allegedly owned by Velumani’s close aides.
 

