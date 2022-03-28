City police clean FOBs, assure lights 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE reported on the poor state of foot overbridges (FOBs) in the city, police have cleared the bridges of alcohol bottles, cigarette butts, and miscreants. When TNIE visited 10 FOBs on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Saidapet, and Royapettah on Tuesday, not even one felt safe after 10 pm.

Apart from poor illumination and an eerie silence, broken liquor bottles, tipplers passed out with bottles by their side, and men involved in anti-social activities were scenes that greeted the reporter.

“On Saturday, we sent orders to the respective unit officials to address the issue. Police patrol has also been strengthened. We hope more pedestrians use the FOBs now or the situation will go back to square one,” said an officer.

However, this is not the only reason why FOBs are not used. None of the bridges are disabled-friendly or even pedestrian-friendly. The public prefers to cross the road dodging speeding vehicles than walk up the steep stairs. “To begin with, proper illumination, CCTV cameras, and removing huge advertisement hoarding on either side of the FOBs are a few immediate measures that will ensure pedestrian movement,” said R Smrithi, a road safety engineer.

She further added that pedestrians should ideally be the priority in any traffic system. Instead of making pedestrians climb FOBs, they should be allowed to cross the road on ground-level. This should be supported with efficient pedestrian crossing, auditory traffic signals, and policing if necessary. There could be more vehicular underpasses at locations where pedestrian footfall is high, she added.