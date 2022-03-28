STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

The deceased was identified as VJ Theeksheth, 8, from Kaliamman Koil Street in Elango Nagar in Virugambakkam. His parents Vetrivel and Jenifer are employees of a private company in Chennai.

school bus

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 2 boy from Valasravakkam was killed inside the school campus after the school bus that dropped him off ran over the kid while reversing.

The deceased was identified as VJ Theeksheth, 8, from Kaliamman Koil Street in Elango Nagar in Virugambakkam. His parents Vetrivel and Jenifer are employees of a private company in Chennai, said the police.

Theeksheth studied in Class 2 in a private school in AlwarThirunagar in Valasaravakkam.

"On Monday, Theeksheth boarded his school van at the regular stop and reached school at 8.30 am. While walking to the classroom, Theeksheth remembered that he kept his bag in the van and walked back to the vehicle," said the police officer.

ALSO READ | Nine killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

The van driver, who did not notice the boy coming back for his bag, reversed the vehicle and knocked down Theeksheth. The boy was caught under the wheel and taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Theeksheth's body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem. The Valasaravakkam police have registered a case and detained the van driver Poongavana

