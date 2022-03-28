STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helping hand: Students add a dash of colour to school walls  

A few days later, the students had not only painted the compound walls colourfully, but also classrooms and labs. “Usually, we paint the walls and leave.

Students of Dr MGR Cantonment High School paint the school campus wall at St Thomas Mount in Chennai city. (Photo | EPS)

By R Satish babu
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When Thuvakkam, an NGO, visited the cantonment board high school at St Thomas Mount a week ago to paint its compound walls, little did they know that they would be adding colours to the lives of students there as well. 

The NGO, which tastefully paints school walls as a part of the ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’ project, was doing the same here as well until the students got interested and asked if they too can be involved in the exercise.

A few days later, the students had not only painted the compound walls colourfully, but also classrooms and labs. “Usually, we paint the walls and leave. But even we got more involved after seeing the excitement of the students. It was a whole new experience for them and us,” said Syed Sirajudeen, volunteer, Thuvakkam.

Students too said it was a great learning experience for them. “We have only painted in notebooks and painting walls was very different and enthralling. This has now become my special interest. It has given an opportunity to showcase my talent,” said Mukesh, a class 9 student.

The headmistress said art is not just about decorations, but it defines the place. “It shapes the attitude and mood of students. There are students who say they want to come to school because of activities like this. Art mainly lifts spirits and we are all elated with this exercise,” she said. The walls of the school building, with their new look, have drawn the attention of passers-by as well.

