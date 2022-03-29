STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC tells Centre to bring back Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka

The Madras High Court on Monday told the Central government to take action to get the 68 Indian fishermen, who are held and remanded in custody in Sri Lanka, released.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday told the Central government to take action to get the 68 Indian fishermen, who are held and remanded in custody in Sri Lanka, released. The First Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy suggested that the government explore diplomatic channels to secure the release of the fishermen, while disposing of a petition filed by Amstrong Fernando, national vice-chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress.

The judges said they can only have sympathy for the arrested fishermen because they can’t issue orders on such issues as the court lacks the territorial jurisdiction. Wondering why Indian fishermen cross the international maritime boundary, they said it may be because of the potential, and suggested that the Tamil Nadu government takes steps to find a lasting solution to the perennial issue.

Amstrong had filed a PIL seeking orders to enforce Articles 5 and 6 of the Agreement between Sri Lanka and India on the boundary in Historic Quarters between the countries. He also sought directions to release the 68 Tamil fishermen imprisoned in the neighbouring country and hand back 21 impounded boats. The life and liberty of the arrested fishermen are at stake due to the statutory default of the respondents in monitoring the implementation of Articles 5 and 6 of the Katchatheevu Agreement, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Sri Lanka Tamil fishermen Indian fishermen
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp