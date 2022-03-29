Stalin to flag off first edition of CII media conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the first edition of ‘CII Dakshin 2022-South India Media and Entertainment Summit’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region on April 9 and 10 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The theme for the event is ‘Culturally Rooted & Creatively Global’.

Noted film directors SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam, Kannada film star Shiva Rajkumar, actors Fahadh Faasil and Taapsee Pannu, Monika Shergill, vice-president-content, Netflix India, Gaurav Banerjee, president and head-content, Disney+Hotstar, HSM TV Network and Star India, and Sameer Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Applause Entertainment, are likely to take part.

Addressing reporters here, TG Thyagarajan, chairman of Dakshin and managing partner, Sathya Jyothi Films said, “The pandemic disrupted and transformed the consumption habits for content - both at home and outside. Some of these emerging trends will have long-term implications for the industry.

We expect the digital trend to intensify, demand for regional content and OTT adoption to continue rising and the emergence of new business models better suited to the new reality.” “South India is already playing a significant role in all that I have spoken so far. With a contribution of close to 30 per cent of India’s media and entertainment revenue, the southern region has a rich legacy of leadership and pioneering entrepreneurship in the media and entertainment sector spanning over decades. Around 50 per cent of the films produced each year in India are from the South,” he added.

The media and entertainment industry has shown immense resilience and has bounced back post Covid. Currently valued at $27 billion, the industry is witnessing strong growth tailwinds and is poised to grow to become a $55-70 billion industry by 2030, he said.