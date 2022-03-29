STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin to flag off first edition of CII media conclave

Around 50 per cent of the films produced each year in India are from the South,” he added.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the first edition of ‘CII Dakshin 2022-South India Media and Entertainment Summit’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region on April 9 and 10 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The theme for the event is ‘Culturally Rooted & Creatively Global’.

Noted film directors SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam, Kannada film star Shiva Rajkumar, actors Fahadh Faasil and Taapsee Pannu, Monika Shergill, vice-president-content, Netflix India, Gaurav Banerjee, president and head-content, Disney+Hotstar, HSM TV Network and Star India, and Sameer Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Applause Entertainment, are likely to take part.

Addressing reporters here, TG Thyagarajan, chairman of Dakshin and managing partner, Sathya Jyothi Films said, “The pandemic disrupted and transformed the consumption habits for content - both at home and outside. Some of these emerging trends will have long-term implications for the industry.

We expect the digital trend to intensify, demand for regional content and OTT adoption to continue rising and the emergence of new business models better suited to the new reality.” “South India is already playing a significant role in all that I have spoken so far. With a contribution of close to 30 per cent of India’s media and entertainment revenue, the southern region has a rich legacy of leadership and pioneering entrepreneurship in the media and entertainment sector spanning over decades. Around 50 per cent of the films produced each year in India are from the South,” he added.

The media and entertainment industry has shown immense resilience and has bounced back post Covid. Currently valued at $27 billion, the industry is witnessing strong growth tailwinds and is poised to grow to become a $55-70 billion industry by 2030, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin CII
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp