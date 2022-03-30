STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN women panel to get app, website to receive plaints

TN commission wants to help people file complaints & get their issues resolved swiftly

Published: 30th March 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gender ratio

Representational Image

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women will soon have a website and mobile application to enable women to easily file complaints and increase accessibility. “As a majority of households have access to smartphones and the internet, it is the need of the hour to create the website and mobile application. It will help the commission to get the complaints faster and act more swiftly,” said AS Kumari, chairperson of the commission. She was speaking at an event organised by women activists in Chennai to discuss the policies and budgets for women.

Kumari added that the States like Kerala have a website for the women’s commission along with the facility to file complaints. Lauding Kerala’s website, she said, “We will have a similar one. We are also planning to receive complaints through WhatsApp as well.” At present, the complaints are sent through post or filed in person, apart from the panel taking up suo motu cases.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations working for women’s welfare said this was a welcome move as the lack of proper information has been plaguing the social welfare department for several years now. Though it has been nearly one and a half months since the new members of the women’s commission took over, their details have still not been updated on the social welfare department or the State government’s website, they said. The government must ensure their details be published along with phone numbers, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp