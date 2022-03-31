STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo doctors perform two heart procedures on same patient

The two procedures were performed on the same patient by Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional  cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo’s Dr Sai Satish interacts with patients who underwent Mitraclip and TAVR procedures on Wednesday. Apollo VC Dr Preetha Reddy is also seen | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed both Mitraclip and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure on a 75-year-old man from Sri Lanka who was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis and mitral valve regurgitation recently. 

The two procedures were performed on the same patient by Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional  cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals. The Mitraclip procedure involves the clipping of a leaking mitral valve, the heart valve located between the upper left heart chamber and the lower left heart chamber. TAVR is a procedure to replace damaged aortic valve, a major valve in the heart, said Sai Satish. The doctor and his team also performed nine TAVR procedures and three Mitraclip procedures in a span of 24 hours.

“We have been doing Mitraclip procedure for almost four years now and TAVR for even longer. We have the highest number of cases in the country. Apollo is the first in Asia to perform both Mitraclip and TAVR on same patient,” said Sai Satish. One in five individuals have risk of heart disease, said the doctor who has performed 450 TAVR procedures. 

