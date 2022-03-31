Chennai: Mini clinic staff stage protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Over 500 government hospitals’ multi-purpose workers, who served in mini clinics, protested at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Wednesday, demanding that their jobs be regularised, as their services are set to be terminated by the end of this month.

A similar protest was held in Tiruchy, where 48 mini clinic doctors staged a hunger strike at the DDHS office, seeking extension of their services, and job security. They are set to join the other doctors in the strike in Chennai on Thursday.

More than 1,400 multi-purpose workers were posted in mini clinics, and the government is trying to terminate their services, said Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality.

These doctors served in mini clinics for just about two months, and were then deputed for Covid duty. They were hired on a contract basis till December 2021, and with the onset of Omicron, their contracts were extended till March 31, 2022.