STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Albert Theatre sealed for tax dues over Rs 50 lakhs

Theatres are classified as 'A' and 'B' types for calculation of property tax and with Albert Theatre coming under B type, it has to pay 6.5 per cent of their annual income.

Published: 31st March 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Albert theatre, Chennai

Albert theatre has been sealted by Chennai corporation for failure to pay taxes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While a few big releases are to hit theatres in a few weeks including Vijay-starrer Beast, Chennai's Albert Theatre has been sealed by the city corporation for failure to pay taxes. The theatre has over Rs 50 lakhs in dues.

Corporation officials told The New Indian Express that the theatre has been having dues for the last four-five years and the theatre was sealed after a long-drawn battle. Apart from Rs 51 lakhs as pending dues for property tax, the theatre also owes the city corporation Rs 14 lakhs in entertainment tax. 

"The last two years, the theatre management said that they were not able to pay the taxes due to the pandemic when they were out of business. But the pending dues date back to 4-5 years and now, after it started operating, it has not come forward to pay," said a corporation revenue official. 

Theatres are classified as 'A' and 'B' types for calculation of property tax. Albert Theatre comes under the B type and has to pay 6.5 per cent of their annual income in taxes to the civic body. 

The rates of tickets (minus taxes) are taken into account for the calculation of the annual income. After setting aside 15 per cent for entertainment tax, 53 per cen of the total gross income will be calculated for arriving at the annual income. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Albert Theatre Chennai theatre Chennai theatre tax Chennai theatre sealed
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp