Chennai’s Central Square gets swanky makeover

CHENNAI: Manjula has been travelling regularly from Ambattur to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for the last 20 years as she operates a shop inside the hospital premises. On Wednesday, she was beaming as she used the renovated subway from Central Station to RGGGH, which is part of the Central Square project inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“It looks so beautiful and hope it remains like this,” she says as she navigates the swanky subway with lifts, escalators and clean staircases. “Earlier, the place was crowded, dirty and not properly illuminated causing safety concerns. Hope Chennaiites ensure the place is kept clean,” she says.

The Central station catering to 5,00,000 pedestrians per day, is situated at the intersection of six rail corridors passing through the city - three suburban, one MRTS and two Metro Rail corridors. Now, the historic landmark has got a makeover with landscaping and water fountains, as part of the Rs 400 crore Central Square project.

The busy stretch of Poonamallee High Road is usually crowded and chaotic during rush hours with commuters from outstation and Chennaiites trying to negotiate the traffic amid honking of motorists and intermittent whistles of traffic police.

Haribabu, a former MRF employee, says it was terrible crossing the road amid traffic. Interestingly, commuters can also take a break from their journey and relax on the benches of Pedestrian Plaza while enjoying the multi-coloured water fountains.

Interestingly, Chennai Metro will be maintaining the Pedestrian Plaza. However, work along the Park station is progressing at a snail’s pace. Two massive commercial complexes are likely to come up and a Chennai Metro Rail official said it will be developed through Public Private Partnership.

