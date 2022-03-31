Madras HC upholds HR&CE order to take over Ayodhya Mandapam, designate it as temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash an order of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to take over the Ayodhya Mandapam at West Mambalam managed by Sri Ram Samaj.

Justice VM Velumani recently passed the orders dismissing a writ petition filed by the president of Sri Ram Samaj saying there was a dispute regarding installation of idols and poojas conducted by the petitioner and whether the Samaj (mandapam) is a public temple or not.

This question of fact cannot be decided in writ proceedings, she said. However the judge said it was open to the petitioner to challenge the proceedings of the HR&CE before the appropriate forum. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments took over Ayodhya Mandapam through an order issued on December 31, 2013 and subsequently, a Fit Person was appointed for managing the affairs of the mandapam.

The petitioner claimed that it was not a temple and no idol was installed as per the Agama Sashtra for paying worship by the public but only portraits of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman were put up and poojas were held. At the same time, HR&CE contended that it was a public temple since idols were installed and poojas were held, apart from collection of offerings from the public through hundial.