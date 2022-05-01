Chennai: Radial road cries in dark, seeks light 

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the Highways Department transferring Rs 50 lakh to the Tambaram Corporation for repairing the streetlights damaged during the expansion work on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, the civic body is yet to float tenders. The lack of streetlights has been affecting commuters using the arterial road.

According to commuters, the streetlights on the road connecting GST Road in Pallavaram with Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Thoraipakkam were damaged when the road expansion work was carried out more than a year ago. The Tambaram Corporation gave an approximate estimate of Rs 50 lakh for repairing the streetlights in February and it was sanctioned by the Highways Department immediately.

“There are 20-ft deep pits on either side in some parts of the road. There have been incidents of motorists falling into them and sustaining severe injuries. We have been urging the corporation to start work for several months. They are yet to float tenders even though two months have passed since the sanctioning of funds. A request to the police department to increase patrolling on the stretch, as women are being harassed daily, has also gone in vain,” said David Manohar, an activist.

Residents say it is very difficult for them to travel even in the late evenings due to fear of accidents. “The road sees several accidents as it becomes very dark after 7 pm. Women working in software firms are also dropped off at the Vels junction. They face harassment on a daily basis and struggle to get home. The lethargic attitude of officials is hurting several office-goers,” said Raman, who uses the road daily.

Meanwhile, officials from the corporation confirmed that they had received `50 lakh from the Highways Department, and said tenders will be floated soon.