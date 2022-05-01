Man in Chennai loses lakhs to gambling, kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man ended his life after allegedly losing about Rs 35 lakh to online gambling on Friday evening. The deceased, P Prabhu of Vigneshwara Nagar, worked in an MNC for a monthly salary of Rs 1.10 lakh but lost his job a year ago due to the pandemic, after which he became addicted to liquor and online gambling, police said.

After losing about Rs 20 lakh given by his father to online gambling, he started using a credit card to play the game and lost another Rs 15 lakh. On Friday, when Prabhu’s wife Janani returned home in the evening, she found her husband dead. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

