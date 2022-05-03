Despite residents’ pleas for more time, eviction continues

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: The razing of houses at Govindasamy Nagar in RA Puram near Buckingham canal continued on Monday, despite fervent appeals from residents to give them more time as class 10, 11 and 12 exams are underway.

"As the officials came with the police on Monday morning, we decided to hand over documents like Aadhaar and ration card, in protest. Following this, they stopped the bulldozers and called us for talks," said Vijaya, a domestic help.

The residents then met the officials at the collectorate and sought more time to vacate the premises. “The officials asked us to cooperate with the enumeration to allot houses and told us we would be given five days to vacate, she added.

When the residents returned thinking they have five days, officials from Water Resources Department (WRD) resumed the eviction within hours. "We have lost all trust in government officials as they deceived us by stating we would be given more time and then they went ahead and razed the houses. This will have a huge impact on students writing exams. We are helpless as our livelihood depends on living inside the city," said Vanaja, a resident.

"The Supreme Court has posted the contempt of court case, filed by the businessman, for July 12. So, there is no reason for the authorities to carry out the eviction hurriedly, violating standard operating procedures," said Ganesan, a resident.

The residents said the authorities are asking them to move to Perumbakkam, Semmancherry and other far-off places that are not well-connected with the city. "If they are evicting us, they must follow a Supreme Court order which state they should provide us houses within the city. The officials have been treating us in an inhumane manner. Will a councillor or official evicting us spend an hour in the houses allotting us," questioned S Velu, another resident.

Over 40 out of the 259 houses on the eastern side of the canal were razed on Monday even before the residents had any chance of having a glimpse of the allotted houses.