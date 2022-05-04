STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Are more boys addicted to internet in Chennai?

The Internet De-Addiction Centre in Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital has treated more boys than girls since its inception in December last year, says data from the centre.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors giving counselling to children at the Internet De-Addiction Centre in Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai | R Satish babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Internet De-Addiction Centre in Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital has treated more boys than girls since its inception in December last year, says data from the centre. The centre has so far treated 67 cases of internet addiction, of which 15 were boys and eight were girls. Among the adult group, 39 men received the treatment compared to just five women.

Doctors opine the trend could be because boys are given priority over girls in families. The hospital is currently doing a cross-sectional study on the prevalence of internet addiction among urban population in the State. According to Dr Malar Moses, head of the Psychiatry Department at the hospital, some parents would be more worried about boys not doing well in studies than girls. So, the numbers could be indicative of the bias in treatment. It is similar to how treatment-seeking behaviour is more prevalent among men when compared to women. Dr Malar Moses said they have collected data with the ongoing study using 1,400 participants, but are yet to do its analysis.

Speaking about one of the cases that the centre dealt, Dr R Jayanthi, the dean of the Hospital said a 14-year-old boy was brought by his mother with complaints of abnormal hand movements. The boy was, however, unaware of his condition, she added.

“When he was shown the video of his abnormal movements, the boy started crying. He had started playing mobile games for fun, later got addicted to it, and started staying awake until 3 am to compete with his friends. He lost appetite, interest in studies, and refused to write board exams. After counselling and medication, his abnormal hand movements have reduced, and he has slowly started showing interest in studies again,” Dr R Jayanthi said. Student volunteers from Madras School of Social Work have also been involved in helping the students treated at the centre to get back to their normal lives.

Meanwhile, B Elayaraja, Counselling Psychologist, Kavithalaya Counselling Centre, Chennai said parents should restrict children’s use of mobile phones in the beginning itself. “If their children want to play games, they should make them sit in a hall and allow them to play on the desktop under their supervision. Also, they should keep time restrictions. If they observe any functional changes in them, they should intervene and start counselling. If it doesn’t help, then they should seek professional counsellors help,” said Elayaraja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai internet Internet addiction
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp