STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man ‘beaten to death’ at de-addiction centre, seven held

A 48-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at a de-addiction centre in Royapettah on Monday and Anna Salai police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at a de-addiction centre in Royapettah on Monday and Anna Salai police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder. The deceased M Raji from Ambedkar Nagar was an automobile mechanic, said the police. He was admitted to Madras Care Centre, a de-addiction centre, since he was addicted to liquor. 

While he was discharged a few days ago, Raji’s wife Kala (47) found out that her husband had consumed liquor and was lying on the roadside on Monday and informed the centre.  “The de-addiction centre sent fellow inmates to pick up Raji.

After reaching the centre, Raji created a ruckus and the inmates and staff overpowered him and attacked him with wires and sticks. Raji, who became unconscious, was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Triplicane.  

Kala lodged a complaint with Anna Salai police. Since inquiries confirmed the assault, police registered a case of murder and arrested seven suspects identified as E Yuvaraj (26), D Selvamani (39), K Sathish (29), E Kesavan (42), M Saravanan (48), H Mohan (34) and H Parthasarathy (23). Police said Karthikeyan, who runs the de-addiction centre, is absconding with his wife, in whose name the centre has been registered. A hunt has been launched for the couple. 

The police moved the remaining 12 inmates to the Institute of Mental Health on Monday. Police said the centre has been functioning since 2022 and there were 20 inmates.

What happened
After reaching the centre, Raji allegedly created a ruckus, and the inmates and staff allegedly attacked him with wires and sticks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
de-addiction centre chennai death
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp