Velachery-Mount MRTS line by year-end

Finally some good news for the residents of Adambakkam, Madipakkam, Vanuvampet, and Thillai Ganga Nagar.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally some good news for the residents of Adambakkam, Madipakkam, Vanuvampet, and Thillai Ganga Nagar. The construction of long-delayed Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS line is likely be completed by the end of the year, say Southern Railway officials.

The 5-km MRTS extension project has three new stations including Puzhithivakkam, Adambakkam, and St Thomas Mount. “A legal row over 431 sq m of land for the phase II extension project was the major reason for delay. The issue has now been resolved and pending land acquisition of 50 m will be completed soon,” said an official.

The project was initially undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 495.74 crore, but has now escalated to Rs 734.01 crore. This is because of a change in design due to acquisition issues.

Once operational, residents of the southern part of the city will get easy access to Beach, Mylapore, Koyambedu, airport and other areas through intermodal transport. “St Thomas Mount station will be in integration with suburban, metro, and bus stops. Puzhuthivakkamand  Adambakkam will be standalone stations. Commercial development of stations depends on patronage and private partners’ interest,” said the official.

Residents of nearby areas say they need respite from the traffic diversions in place due to the construction. “Vehicles are forced to take a roundabout of at least one km in several stretches along the Jawaharlal Nehru Road as road-crossings are barricaded,” said R Vijay, a resident of Adambakkam. The officials said the diversions will be revoked within a couple of months.

