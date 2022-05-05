Class 12 girl kills self as poor dad can’t pay Rs 7K fee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student of a private school in Madhavaram allegedly died by suicide as her parents were unable to pay the school fees, amounting to Rs 7,000. While police suspect that she took the extreme step due to a fear of facing the board exams, which begins on Thursday, her family says she was depressed due to peer pressure.

The deceased was identified as R Brinda (17) from Lingam street in Madhavaram. Her father Radhakrishnan works as a tailor and mother is as a day labourer, said the police. “The family had not paid the school fee for the last term and due to their poor economic condition, Radhakrishnan had borrowed money from friends,” said a senior police officer privy to the case. In his complaint, Radhakrishnan said he had sought time from the school management and they provided time till the exams got over and also released the hall ticket for the exam.

“Brinda felt depressed as she was facing peer pressure and was struggling to come up with reasons why we couldn’t pay the fees,” said Radhakrishnan, recalling their last conversation. On Tuesday, when Brinda’s parents left for work, she took the extreme step.

Upon return from work, Radhakrishnan found her dead and informed the police. Puzhal police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for autopsy. A probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)