STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant: SC adjourns plea seeking time to build AFR facility

G Sundarrajan, who had moved the court to shut the two units until the facility is built, termed NPCIL’s petition seeking more time unacceptable.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli | Express

File picture of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 12 a petition by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) seeking time till 2026 to build an Away From Reactor (AFR) facility to store spent fuel from units 1 and 2 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP). The deadline set by the court to construct the facility ended on April 30. 

G Sundarrajan, who had moved the court to shut the two units until the facility is built, termed NPCIL’s petition seeking more time unacceptable. He told TNIE that, on February 2, 2012, the advisory committee for project safety review of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board recommended that NPCIL finalise AFR facilities five years before the operation of the units. 

He said the Supreme Court give NPCIL time till April 30, 2022 to build the facility and had made it clear that it should seek no further extension. Unit 1 began operations in 2013 and is past its safety period. 
Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to either transport the nuclear waste back to Russia or store it in a suitable deep geological repository.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Kudankulam Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp