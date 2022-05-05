Newly-launched ‘Chennai Bus’ to help commuters reach destinations hassle-free

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Wednesday launched a mobile app, “Chennai bus”, which will provide the location of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses on a real-time basis. The app, developed by the MTC in collaboration with ‘Chalo’ — a transport technology company — helps monitor the movement of 3,233 MTC buses with location tracking devices. The buses run through 602 routes, and halt at 6,026 stoppages including destinations.

“The app will help people reach railway stations and other major destinations in the city without a hassle. Initially, it is available only on android phones,” said Sivasankar. The users can also send distress signals to their contacts or police through the app, in case of emergency, added Sivasankar.

While the ‘trip planner’ option in the app can be used to know route numbers of a bus to reach a destination, the location of any bus can be accessed with the search option ‘bus route’ on the home page, or the ‘stops’ option under the menu.

When a user clicks the ‘bus route’ option and enters the route number, all the operational buses will be displayed on the screen. “By clicking on the route option, a user will be able to view the location of buses running between two destinations, and will know the expected time of their arrival,” said an MTC official.

Besides, users can click on the ‘stops’ option under the main menu and enter the bus terminus or stop where they are going to board. “The buses which are parked at the stand/terminus, and those which are approaching them will be displayed,” added the official.

To a query on more school students travelling on footboards in mofussil and ordinary buses, Sivasankar said, “Doors will be installed in mofussil and ordinary buses, and the number of services will be increased.” Sivasankar assured that the number of night services after 9.30 pm will be increased on routes with high demand.

How to use the “Chennai bus”