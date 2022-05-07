Comedy in continuum on stage

Catharinal Silvia M and Belcia G By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mix of stand-up comedy and theatre, a loaded experience of fun and laughter is all set to regale theatre lovers on Sunday. India’s first-ever comedy theatre festival by the Chennai Art Theatre called ‘Hashyam’ will be conducted at Medai – The Stage.

Chennai Art Theatre performs musicals, theatre and stand-up shows, with the main focus on live performing art. Curated by B Charles, founder of Chennai Art Theatre, Hashyam aims to provide a platter of comedic talents, plays and actors, where “comedy will be the central theme of the evening,” he says.

The show is open to all audiences

who are above the age of 13

The festival will feature two Tamil and two English original, short plays — Jippugal jaakiradhai by Koothu Pattarai, Tighttonic by We Chorus, Apdi Dhaanga, written and directed by Maya S Krishnan, and Chillu-nnu Oru Comedy, improvised by Kiran Keshav. With each play having a runtime of 20 minutes, the 80-minute show will be presented by different theatre groups in Chennai, with every play uniquely crafted and practised by dedicated cast and crew.

Jippugal jaakiradhai, written by R Baskar and directed by R Prasanna, is about a young boy who faces an awkward moment of his zip getting stuck in his genitals. How does he handle this embarrassing moment is the crux of the story. Meanwhile, Tighttonic, written and directed by Sriram Jeevan, explores the story of a drunk guy who falls in love with a Dora doll after his break up. The wife comes back to see her husband falling in love with a doll. The storyline unfolds crazy events which makes the wife more possessive and finally the couple fight their way back to each other. Similarly, Apdi Dhaanga is an entirely improvised show by Maya where she brings her quirky humour onstage.

And, Chillu-nnu Oru Comedy is where Kiran presents a lively and short improvised piece all about ‘CSK, Summer and You,’ based on the audience interaction he has on the day. “We have plays in both languages for the evening to bring balance and to cater to all audiences. Comedy can be serious and original and at the same time, very liberating. Through comedy, you can express anything you feel and convey your deepest messages. If you like comedy and want a fun evening full of theatre, Hashyam is for you,” says Charles. The show will be held on May 8 at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets: BookMyShow.com.

