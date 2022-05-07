STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Comedy in continuum on stage

A mix of stand-up comedy and theatre, a loaded experience of fun and laughter is all set to regale theatre lovers on Sunday.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Catharinal Silvia M and Belcia G
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mix of stand-up comedy and theatre, a loaded experience of fun and laughter is all set to regale theatre lovers on Sunday. India’s first-ever comedy theatre festival by the Chennai Art Theatre called ‘Hashyam’ will be conducted at Medai – The Stage. 

Chennai Art Theatre performs musicals, theatre and stand-up shows, with the main focus on live performing art. Curated by B Charles, founder of Chennai Art Theatre, Hashyam aims to provide a platter of comedic talents, plays and actors, where “comedy will be the central theme of the evening,” he says.

The show is open to all audiences
who are above the age of 13

The festival will feature two Tamil and two English original, short plays — Jippugal jaakiradhai by Koothu Pattarai, Tighttonic by We Chorus, Apdi Dhaanga, written and directed by Maya S Krishnan, and Chillu-nnu Oru Comedy, improvised by Kiran Keshav. With each play having a runtime of 20 minutes, the 80-minute show will be presented by different theatre groups in Chennai, with every play uniquely crafted and practised by dedicated cast and crew. 

Jippugal jaakiradhai, written by R Baskar and directed by R Prasanna, is about a young boy who faces an awkward moment of his zip getting stuck in his genitals. How does he handle this embarrassing moment is the crux of the story. Meanwhile, Tighttonic, written and directed by Sriram Jeevan, explores the story of a drunk guy who falls in love with a Dora doll after his break up. The wife comes back to see her husband falling in love with a doll. The storyline unfolds crazy events which makes the wife more possessive and finally the couple fight their way back to each other. Similarly, Apdi Dhaanga is an entirely improvised show by Maya where she brings her quirky humour onstage.

And, Chillu-nnu Oru Comedy is where Kiran presents a lively and short improvised piece all about ‘CSK, Summer and You,’ based on the audience interaction he has on the day. “We have plays in both languages  for the evening to bring balance and to cater to all audiences. Comedy can be serious and original and at the same time, very liberating. Through comedy, you can express anything you feel and  convey your deepest messages. If you like comedy and want a fun evening full of theatre, Hashyam is for you,” says Charles. The show will be held on May 8 at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets: BookMyShow.com.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp