Small steps, big leaps

Sahana Iyer

CHENNAI: It began with cartwheels in her house and inspiration drawn from television programmes and performances of Simone Biles. However, in only a few years, Kanchipuram-based Ariana Oberoi’s gymnastic career has taken wings, recently winning her the all-round award in the sub-junior age group at the Tamil Nadu Artistic Gymnastics State Championship 2021-2022, organised by Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association. She also bagged silvers for beams, floor and uneven bars, competing against 35 other participants of 10-12 years in her age group.

This victory came shortly after another tournament in Bengaluru, where she bagged the gold. “She only had 10 days between the two competitions but she managed to quickly pick up some new skills,” shares her mother, Nidhi. Her core has been strong since she has been taking horseriding lessons from the age of two years and three months, she adds.

But the journey to this point has been slow and methodical, according to Nidhi. “Initially, I didn’t take it too seriously, enrolling her in class for one day a week. As her interest grew, we increased the frequency to twice or thrice a week. Then the pandemic hit, and even then she was taking classes online, making use of the few mats and beams we have at home. Last year onwards, she has taken to going six days a week…

We’re taking baby steps,” she explains. The 10-year-old has been training at Champion Gymnastic Center, Uthandi, with coaches Sayantan Dey, Subrata Barman, Bittu Ghosh, and Santu Mahato. Some days, she dedicates herself to the sport twice a day, training at 5 am and then again, after school hours. Of all the apparatus, Ariana is drawn to the floor. “It’s more fun and you are not restricted to one area,” says the class 4 student of KC High International School.

Ariana has big dreams for her future, mentioning that she wishes to achieve at the Olympics someday. For this, even at such a young age, she has adopted a disciplined schedule and lifestyle. “She is very focussed on her goal. She does not eat any sweets, except once a month. Sometimes I have to force her to do so because I think it’s important for children to eat something nice once in a while. She also eats no food from outside, taking a homemade lunch instead of eating at her school canteen. Once a week, or sometimes once a month, she lets herself indulge in it,” Nidhi elaborates, sharing that Ariana is an overall performer when it comes to sports, something that she gets from her father.

Where there is rigour and hard work, there is also a need for downtime. Tired from the day’s affairs, Ariana finds herself watching documentaries, playing with friends or trying her hand at arts and crafts. “I enjoy making planters for house plants,” exclaims the young achiever, on her way to yet another practice.