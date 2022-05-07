Tech glitch: TNPSC told to issue hall tickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to issue hall tickets to those candidates who were denied the opportunity for taking the main examination, scheduled for May 7 and 8, on the grounds of technical issues in uploading required certificates.

Justice R Mahadevan on Friday ordered the TNPSC to upload the hall tickets in the official website before 7 pm on May 6. The judge directed the petitioners to submit the requisite documents in person within a week after the exam.

The submission shall be received, acknowledged, scrutinised, and reported before the court, he added.

As many as 21 candidates approached the HC after they were denied hall tickets citing reasons such as failure to submit certificates.

Notice to TN on religious conversion plea

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State government on a petition seeking orders to frame guidelines to check forced religious conversions in schools. A division bench consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and S Ananthi ordered the notice directing the government to file its counter-affidavit in four weeks. The petitioner, advocate B Jagannath, filed an additional affidavit on Friday detailing a survey conducted by a television channel recently on the forced religious conversions in schools in the State. The petitioner sought the court to issue orders to the State to frame guidelines and take necessary steps to prevent and ban proselytisation and forced religious conversion in all government and aided schools in the State.