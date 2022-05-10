STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

14 magnetic balls removed from child's stomach at Chennai's Dr Mehta's Hospital

The ingestion of magnetic objects poses a significant health risk to children, with severe morbidity and mortality. 

Published: 10th May 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors at Dr Mehta's Hospital performed an emergency laparotomy and removed 14 magnetic balls from the small intestine of a three-year-old girl, who had ingested it seven days ago while playing.

The child was rushed to the hospital with high fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain and swelling. She had the symptoms for three days. She also had septic shock.The child was treated for gastroenteritis and urinary tract infection at other hospitals earlier.

A CT scan showed multiple magnetic balls in the small intestine with perforation (hole in the stomach wall), and pneumoperitoneum (presence of gas in the abdominal cavity). Post-surgery, she developed coagulopathy (bleeding disorder) and anaemia from sepsis. 

The child was given parenteral nutrition through an IV line for five days. On day 5, she was started on oral feeds. She was discharged with oral antibiotics after 10 days post surgery, the release added.The ingestion of magnetic objects poses a significant health risk to children, with severe morbidity and mortality. 

The mortality in such cases can rise to 25-30 per cent, even with intervention. So parents should be cautious that young children should not have access to toys or objects that contain small magnets or metals, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emergency laparotomy Dr Mehtas Hospital
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp