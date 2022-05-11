STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suburban rail services hit for two hours in Chennai as overhead cable snaps

Hundreds of office-goers who take the suburban trains faced hardship on Tuesday after heavy rain and gusty wind damaged overhead electric cables.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Hundreds of office-goers who take the suburban trains faced hardship on Tuesday after heavy rain and gusty wind damaged overhead electric cables. Close to 11 suburban trains piled up between Basin Bridge and Avadi after power supply to the overhead line was affected between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge for close to two hours.

The train operation resumed at 8.25 am after the problem was rectified. The halting of trains caused overcrowding at Korattur, Villivakkam, Ambattur, and Avadi stations. Some passengers alighted and walked along the tracks and boarded buses and cabs.

Trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram Express, Jolarpettai Express, and several others were delayed by 30-45 minutes. The Chennai-bound fast local which leaves Arakakonam at 7.10 am reached Avadi only by 9.10 am.

"The train was operated on the slow line from Arakkonam instead of the fast line. It was late by 45 minutes, so I booked a cab from Avadi to Teynampet to reach my office," said S Krishnakanth, a commuter.

Earlier at around 12:30 am, heavy winds damaged the roof of Chengalpattu station and caused damage to signal poles and overhead lines in the Chengalpattu-Villupuram section. Train departure from Egmore was affected between 12:40 am and 2:15 am.

On being informed, officials including Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh Sahay rushed to the control room and monitored restoration work.

