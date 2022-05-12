Mother among two women arrested for selling five-day-old baby boy for Rs 5,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women, including the mother, were arrested by Mappedu police on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking a five-day-old boy. The second accused had bought the newborn for Rs 5,000 from the mother. The police rescued the baby and sent it to a rescue home.

According to police, the accused were identified as Geetha*, the mother, and Jayanthi. Geetha is a contract sanitary worker and her husband is a day labourer. They have two other children. Their third child was born recently.

“Due to our poor economic condition, we were finding it difficult to raise the other two children and the newborn added to the burden,” Geetha told the police. Hence, they sold the child to Jayanthi, Geetha’s colleague. Jayanthi told the police that she bought the child for her brother, who is childless even after 10 years of marriage.

The incident came to light when Geetha’s relatives found that the child missing. They lodged a police complaint, based on which an investigation was launched and the two women were arrested.

Further investigation is on, police said.

Man sentenced to life for killing wife

Chennai: The Mahila court in Allikulam sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of `20,000 for killing his wife in 2020. He was booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 498 (a) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the MKB Nagar police station. According to the police, the accused was identified as S Charles Rajkumar. In July 2020, he attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. The police said he frequently fought with his wife, suspecting her of infidelity. ENS

*Name changed