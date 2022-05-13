STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Govt against contract hiring of nurses: Ma Subramanian

Health dept to recruit 4K staff via MRB; nurses with exemplary service to get award

Published: 13th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

New medical equipment being handed over to government hospitals during an event organised at RGGGH in Chennai on Thursday | special special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department will honour nurses who rendered exemplary service with ‘Florence Nightingale’ on International Nurses Day every year. This year’s awards will be presented next year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. Subramanian, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, was participating in a function organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

He felicitated doctors, nurses, other hospital staff, and the firefighters who saved patients during the fire incident at RGGGH recently. Addressing an audience, he said 1,820 mini-clinic doctors, whose service ended on 31 March, will be given priority while recruiting doctors to 708 Urban Health Centres (UHCs) announced by the Chief Minister.

For every UHC, one doctor, one nurse, and one pharmacist will be recruited. Health professionals who worked during the pandemic will be given priority. Saying that the department is against recruiting doctors, nurses, and other health workers on contractual or temporary basis, the minister said that over 4,000 of 7,296 personnel recruited for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme were those who had worked during the pandemic on contract.

Also, 1,324 contract nurses have been regularised so far. The health department is also planning to recruit 4,000 doctors, nurses, and other health personnel through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) so these people will have job security and job regularisation. Surbamanian said the health department, under the instructions of the Chief Minister, ensured that the Rs 15,000 incentive announced for nurses who were on Covid-19 duty reached them in time.

After the DMK government assumed office, nearly 13,000 doctors, nurses, and other health workers were transferred to their desired locations. H e said, for the first time in a government hospital in the State, bone-marrow transplant was performed on a four-year-old boy at RGGGH.

CM promises help to bed - Ridden student
Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called and consoled the father of S Sindhu, a Class 12 student who was in the limelight recently for appearing in the board exam despite being bedridden after suffering multiple fractures from a fall.

He also spoke to the student and encouraged her to do well in her exams and promised her his support. Sindhu will be given treatment, including physiotherapy, at RGGGH. In a few months, she can return to a normal life. A 108 ambulance goes to Sindhu’s house daily to take her to the exam centre and drop her off back home, Subramanian said.

Stalin extends wishes to nurses
Chennai: CM MK Stalin greeted nurses in the State on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Thursday. He tweeted: “Wishes to nurses who make an essential contribution to the medical field on the occasion of International Nurses Day. Let us appreciate the admirable work of the nurses.” He also said his government would fulfil the just demands of nurses. AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, too, extended his wishes to the nurses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian International Nurses Day
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp