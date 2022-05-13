STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job fraud plaint against Rajenthra Bhalaji, PA

A complaint has been registered against former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji and his personal assistant Sudhakaran at the city police commissioner’s office.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:42 AM

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A complaint has been registered against former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and his personal assistant Sudhakaran at the city police commissioner’s office. In the complaint, K V Shanmuganathan of Sivaganga district alleged that the duo had cheated government job aspirants.

Shanmuganathan said he paid money to the tune of `2.05 crore between 2014 and 2020 to Sudhakaran and his wife Devisri, to help people land government jobs. When the aspirants were not given jobs, Shanmuganathan reportedly asked Sudhakaran and his wife to reimburse the money. The couple then allegedly told him that they gave the entire sum to Rajenthra Bhalaji and they took him to see the then minister for dairy development.

While Bhalaji too allegedly promised to offer jobs to the aspirants and delayed it further, Sudharakaran and Devisri allegedly began threatening Shanmuganathan, telling him not to approach them for money due to the change in government and asked him to deal directly with Bhalaji.

