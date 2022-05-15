STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglar sexually assaults home-alone woman, held

The accused had broke into the woman’s house for robbery in the wee hours of Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old college student, on Saturday. The accused had broke into the woman’s house for robbery in the wee hours of Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the victim was alone at home when the incident took place. “The accused, V Sathish from Tambaram, is a school dropout who used to indulge in petty crimes. Sathish said he used to scan homes to rob, and on Friday, targeted the woman’s house. He added that he changed his mind to rob the place after finding out that the girl was alone,” said a senior police officer.

Sathish then allegedly raped the girl at knife-point. After he left, the victim informed her elder sister, who was out of the city, and a complaint was lodged at the All Women Police Station inside the Tambaram commissionerate jurisdiction.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under 10 sections, including those pertaining to rape, assault, attempt to robbery, obscene words, and also under the Women Harassment Act. Later, a special team nabbed Sathish.

Police said Sathish fell and broke a hand while attempting to jump a compound wall. He was admitted to a government hospital.A senior police officer said the victim has been sent for psychological counselling.

