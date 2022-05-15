STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai hospital under CMDA scanner

A city hospital has come under the scanner of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for undertaking construction on its fourth floor after completion certificate was issued.

Published: 15th May 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city hospital has come under the scanner of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for undertaking construction on its fourth floor after completion certificate was issued. A top CMDA official told TNIE that inspection was carried out at the SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani following allegations that norms were violated after issuance of the certificate.

The official said only a minor violation was found on the fourth floor. “This is within the limits and they can get a revised approval,” he said. He ruled out any violation with regards to the multi-level parking at the hospital. “It is within the rules,” the official said.A SIMS official said the hospital abides by the rules mandated by CMDA. “We will continue to support CMDA.” he added.

