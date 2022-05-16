STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A ‘taxing’ job awaits Chennai’s postmasters

Corporation’s pilot initiative to give postmen additional responsibility of collecting taxes.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Your friendly neighbourhood khaki-clad postman could soon double up as tax collectors if the city corporation’s pilot initiative in Tondiarpet goes as per plan. The initiative will be first tried out in ward 34. “If it works, we will scale it up to other wards,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

Revenue officials are positive that the postmen will locate addresses better than tax collectors. “In many cases, the door numbers will be wrong or absent and tax collectors return without finding the house, but a postman would know every house at a particular location,” said a revenue official. 

The initiative is being launched after the tax collectors claimed they are overburdened with large number of bills. In 2006, there were 280 tax collectors for around six lakh assessees in the city. Now, when the assessees have increased to 14 lakh, there are only 170 tax collectors for the 200 wards. Some of the 280 tax collectors retired or were transferred and the posts were not filled.

“Each tax collector has 2,500-3,000 bills to handle. This number varies, and we have seen a maximum of 10,000 bills per collector,” said a tax collector on condition of anonymity. We don’t think our work is duly recognised. When there are targets set for tax collection, we are not always able to meet them. There are limitations as to what we can do. Even for large-scale defaulters, there is no protocol in place as to what actions can be initiated by tax collectors,” he added.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said the strength of tax collectors were on the lower side but still the civic body had a much higher strength than other corporations. “Number of bills per tax collector, for example, is much higher in other places. In addition, as collection is also available through online mode, the requirement for physical collection has decreased. We also divert staff temporarily from one zone to the other based on pending bills,” the official said. 

However, tax collectors said online collection will improve only if tax collectors visit the assessees and persuade them to pay the bills. “Even for residents to pay bills online, we have to knock on their doors. Otherwise they don’t pay,” said a tax collector from the Corporation’s Central region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Postmasters to double up as tax collectors
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp