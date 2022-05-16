STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No end to fight for clean drinking water

For residents of Kannagi Nagar, turbid water in drinking water pipes is a common sight. They say the problem has been ongoing for several years.

Published: 16th May 2022

(​ Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS) ​

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  For residents of Kannagi Nagar, turbid water in drinking water pipes is a common sight. They say the problem has been ongoing for several years. Currently, the residents get water from a Metro Water facility that can store 11-lakh litres. While an additional facility with a capacity of five-lakh litres was built, it has not been put to use, said the residents.

“It has been more than 20 years since the pipelines were laid. In many places, they are damaged and sewage enters the pipelines. The colour of the water is slightly dark, and it has a foul smell. Only some residents can afford to buy water cans; others boil, filter and drink the water,” said R Murthy, a resident. For two to three buildings, water is supplied for two hours each in the morning and evening through common pipes.

“We have to sit near the taps for one hour before we get water, which is somewhat clear. As most of the water is wasted, we don’t get enough of it as well. Many of us are daily wage labourers and spending so much time fetching water affects our work,” said Anbarasi, a daily wage labourer.

Meanwhile, Councillor of ward 196, Ashwini Karuna, said she has requested Metro Water to relay the pipeline. “We have asked the Metro Water to write to the TNUHD asking for land to build a 40-lakh litre tank,” she said. Metro Water officials were not available for comments.

‘We drink that water’
According to one of the residents, they are forced to boil, filter and drink the  turbid water which has a dark colour, as only some of them can afford to buy water cans

