17 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to get heavy rains till May 18

Seventeen districts in the State are likely to get heavy rains till May 18.

Published: 17th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Seventeen districts in the State are likely to get heavy rains till May 18. Regional meteorological centre said heavy rains are likely at isolated pockets of The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Thenkasi, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Perambalur. 

Meanwhile, the met office said conditions were favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman sea and islands, and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 2-3 days. 

The current bout of rains was triggered by cyclonic circulations over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation over the north TN coast in the lower tropospheric levels. 

Last week, the weather office said southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by May 27, five days before the normal onset date of June 1. Meanwhile, Chennai continued to enjoy overcast skies though rains have given the city a miss. 

