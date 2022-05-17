Summer calls for a sodium check

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summers are a reminder of the 90s’ ad which showed an animated sun sucking the energy out of those who dared to play, work, or simply walk under it. While this continues to be an apt representation in 2022 as well, CE is here to remind you that apart from keeping yourself hydrated, eating water-rich foods, and slathering yourself with sunscreen, it’s time to pay attention to the inner workings of your body.

Much like the role of oil in keeping the engine going in vehicles, a set of minerals do the same in our body. Among them, sodium is the most important, as a dip in its levels can prove to be detrimental. In summer, especially, with excessive sweating and dehydration, sodium levels must be paid heed to.

The need for sodium

“Sodium is important in controlling the fluid-electrolyte balance in the body, and essential in the functioning of various organs of the body — from regulating the neural activity in the brain to keeping your skin clear. Some research even suggests that it helps you get relief from muscle cramps,” explains L Preethi, a Pharm.D student. Concurring, Dr V Senthil Kumar, intensivist and anaesthetist from Gunasekaran Hospital, T Nagar, says, “Sodium is the cation, the positively charged ion, to maintain the electrical neutrality of the body.

Apart from that, it helps in water retention, water homeostasis, mental sensorium and proper functioning of organs like the kidneys.” The most common indicator is a drop in blood pressure level, informs Dr Senthil. “Based on the degree of the drop, other symptoms follow including confusion, irritability, loss of memory, and change in ECG levels. If you notice any of these symptoms, though one would easily dismiss it, immediate attention would be required,” he says.

The highs and the lows

While low sodium, medically known as hyponatremia, can lead to fatigue, seizures, giddiness and low blood pressure, a high level of sodium can cause heart problems, affecting the heart muscles, says Preethi.

A major drop in sodium levels brought Parameshwaran, a senior citizen, to the emergency room. Soon, his condition became critical, he went into a coma, and passed away. A significant drop in sodium levels, sometimes without even exhibiting symptoms, is a possibility too, adds Dr Senthil. “Normal sodium levels to be maintained is 135-145 mg. Even the slightest reduction should be tended to. Getting to an average of 110-120 mg can also cause a person to slip into a coma, though rarely,” he adds.

Dr Senthil has come across patients who slip into a coma and are brought back to consciousness once the sodium levels are normalised. “When one is low on sodium, it takes us at least 24-48 hours to correct it. We can administer 0.5 to 1 mg of sodium per hour. A drop in sodium levels is commonly seen in post-operative patients, especially those who are aged. We notice irritability or confusion, and then administer the required dose of sodium,” he says.

While a test to check your sodium levels is a part of your full body health check-up, Dr Senthil notes that the importance of maintaining sodium levels in your body is not common knowledge. Having a full check-up annually can help track discrepancies, he says.

A regular diet with no modifications as such can help maintain sodium levels. But if you start feeling nauseated, fatigued or have excessive diarrhoea, Preethi suggests consuming an ORS solution with equal amounts of salt and sugar. Dr Senthil advises not to brush off these symptoms and get it checked by a physician immediately, but after consuming a glass of water with salt.