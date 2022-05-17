Treatment in time prevented dengue deaths this year: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu avoided deaths due to dengue by diagnosing and treating patients in time, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday. He was flagging off new fogging machines at Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Omandurar Government Estate along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on the occasion of National Dengue Prevention Day.

Subramanian also visited the dengue prevention awareness exhibition on the campus and presented shields and certificates to field workers who served in the dengue prevention mission. “On this day, we pledge to intensify measures to prevent the spread of dengue and create awareness about the disease. Infectious diseases in TN have been brought under control due to a series of activities, including prevention of mosquito breeding, swift containment of fever outbreaks, and regular medical camps. Special medical camps were organised in affected areas and mobile medical teams offered immediate treatment.”

Testing centres to detect dengue were increased to 125, and 21,000 mosquito-breeding checkers visited houses across the State. “Of the target of two lakh tests set for 2022, 66,747 were carried out in five months. So far, 2,485 people tested positive but mortality was avoided because everyone was diagnosed and treated in time,” Subramanian said.