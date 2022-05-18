STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30,000-sqft academic building at Sai University inaugurated by Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the first academic building of 30,000 sqft for the Sai University at Paiyanur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Published: 18th May 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from the chief minister, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, MSME minister TM Anbarasan, and Kancheepuram Collector Rahul Nath were at the event | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the first academic building of 30,000 sqft for the Sai University at Paiyanur, on the outskirts of Chennai. He also laid the foundation stone for the second academic building spread over two lakh sqft. Over the next 10 years, Sai University is set to invest Rs 600 crore in developing this institution to meet international academic standards.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said his government has been paying utmost attention to higher education, and as of now, the admission ratio in higher education stands at 51.4% against the national average of 27.1%. He also recalled that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had abolished entrance examinations for engineering and medical courses during his tenure, and obtained approval for this from the Supreme Court.

The chief minister also urged Sai University to give importance to the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the State, aimed at enhancing the skills of the students and making them achievers. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, MSME minister TM Anbarasan, Kancheepuram Collector Rahul Nath, Sai University chancellor KV Ramani, and vice-chancellor Dr Jamshed Bharucha were among those who took part in the programme.

