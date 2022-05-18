STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: Police arrests eight college students, including a juvenile, in three separate cases of assault

The Royapettah police arrested three college students on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two other college students on Monday. One of the accused was a student of The New College at Royapettah.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Three arrested at Royapettah

According to the police, the accused were identified as Rakiyuf Ahmed (18) of New College, Musathik (19) and Umar Farook (21). On Monday evening, the trio waited outside the New College for the victims Hameed Ali Usama (22) of MEASI College and Abdul Raheem (21) of New College. When the two people came out, the accused trio allegedly attacked them with wooden logs and fled. Both were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital.

The same evening, the three accused went to the Royapettah Police Station and registered a case against Hameed Ali Usama and Abdul Raheem saying that the duo had attacked Rakiyuf Ahmed over an argument regarding a cultural event in the college. 

The police visited Hameed Ali Usama and Abdul Raheem who were admitted to a private hospital after receiving first-aid from the government hospital and got their statement. The three accused were arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Three, including a juvenile, arrested at Triplicane

The Triplicane police arrested three students of the New College, including a juvenile, for allegedly attacking the bus conductor of the bus in which they were travelling. According to the police, the accused were identified as  Abdul Muthaliq (Age not available), Lokesh (Age not available) and a minor boy. 

On Monday, when they were travelling in a bus, they started an argument with the bus conductor and attacked him with stones. When other bus conductors from the nearby bus terminus came to help the victim, stones were hurled at them too. Upon information, the police came to the scene and arrested the three students.    

Two arrested at Kilpauk

On Monday, the Kilpauk police arrested two Pachaiyappan college students for allegedly being involved in clashes among students. According to the police, the accused were identified as Kishore and Prem Kumar. 

The police said that they received information that students of Pachaiyappan college were involved in a clash near Harrington Road. When they rushed to the spot, many students escaped. The police found glass bottles and knives in the students' bags.

The police found that the clash was due to a conflict between two people who called themselves ‘Route Thala.’ 

The city police said in a press release that so far students who were involved in clashes in and around colleges and in buses were sent off with warnings. But from hereon strict action will be taken against students who are found in connection with these clashes.

